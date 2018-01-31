British PM says she is 'not a quitter': reports

British Prime Minister Theresa May batted away critics of her leadership on Wednesday, saying she was "not a quitter", according to media reports.

May is under pressure from across her Conservative party over her Brexit strategy and her domestic policy programme, with one veteran MP calling it "dull, dull, dull".

"First and foremost, I'm serving my country and my party. I'm not a quitter and there's a long-term job to be done," she told reporters travelling with her on a visit to China.

"That job is about getting the best Brexit deal, it's about ensuring that we take back control of our money, our laws, our borders, that we can sign trade deals around the rest of the world. But it's also about our domestic agenda."

"Yes, we want to get Brexit right and we are working on that, but we also alongside that are working on the key issues that matter to people on a day-to-day basis.

"We need to ensure that we do speak about the achievements that we've seen," she added.

May rose to power after her predecessor David Cameron quit in the wake of the Brexit referendum in 2016 after failing to persuade Britons to stay in the EU.

She was severely weakened by a general election in June in which she lost her parliamentary majority, forcing the Conservatives into a power alliance with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).



© 2018 AFP