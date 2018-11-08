AstraZeneca quarterly profits slide

British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca on Thursday said third-quarter net profits dived on sliding revenue.

Profit after tax sank 37 percent to $431 million (377 million euros) in the three months to September 30 compared with the third quarter of 2017, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

Revenue sank 14 percent to $5.34 billion.

"On the face of it these numbers are far from pretty," said analyst Nicholas Hyett at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The fall (in revenue) was largely driven by lower externalisation revenues, where AstraZeneca sells an early/late stage drug in exchange for cash up front and some ongoing interest," he added.

Revenue from products it kept grew nine percent, aided by new medicines like diabetes treatment Farxiga and asthma drug Fasenra.

"Our new medicines are now firmly established as the drivers of growth, supporting our continued success in emerging markets," noted chief executive Pascal Soriot.

"These new medicines are showing great promise," he added.





