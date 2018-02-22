Anglo American doubles profit on higher metal prices

Mining giant Anglo American on Thursday announced a doubling of net profit on higher metals production and rebounding prices and its De Beers diamond unit also fared well.

Profit after tax hit $3.2 billion (2.6 billion euros) last year, up from $1.6 billion in 2016, Anglo said in an earnings statement.

"These strong financial results benefit from transformed productivities and efficiencies across our business," said chief executive Mark Cutifani, pointing to a "28-percent productivity improvement in 2017 alone" and "improved prices for many of our products."

Anglo benefitted also from halving its debt and selling non-core assets, the group noted.

But its share prices dropped 3.9 percent to 1,726 pence on London's benchmark FTSE 100 index, which retreated by 1.0 percent overall.

"Admittedly it wasn't all good news," noted Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex trading group.

"Anglo American (shares) fell... as it missed underlying earnings expectations," he added.



