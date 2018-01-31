British crime agency launches probe after sea rescue

Britain's National Crime Agency launched an investigation on Wednesday after nine people were rescued off the country's south-east coast, the government said.

A helicopter and two lifeboats were launched in the pre-dawn rescue operation off the Dover Straits, between England and France, a Maritime & Coastguard Agency spokeswoman said.

Nine people were rescued from the small boat off the coast of East Sussex, south-east England, and taken to the seaside town of Eastbourne.

Those on board the vessel said they were from Albania and were currently with border force agents, Britain's Home Office said late Wednesday.

"The group consisted of eight men and one woman and they will be processed in line with immigration rules.

"An investigation led by the National Crime Agency is now underway," a Home Office spokeswoman said.

The British government did not give further details about where the group had set off from or the purpose of their voyage.



© 2018 AFP