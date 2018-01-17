British events group Informa in talks to buy rival UBM

British publisher and conference organiser Informa is in talks to buy rival UBM to create a giant worth more than £9.0 billion ($12.4 billion, 10.1 billion euros), the pair said Wednesday.

The news, which revives a tie-up which the pair had previously abandoned a decade ago, is aimed at accelerating growth and slashing costs, the companies said in a statement.

Under the proposed deal, Informa investors will own 65.5 percent of the combined company, while UBM shareholders will have the remaining 34.5 percent.

"This is the right moment to combine our strengths, enabling us to capture fully the long-term growth opportunities in this attractive market, bringing benefits for customers and colleagues, as well as generating significant value for shareholders," said Informa chief executive Stephen A. Carter.

The boards of both companies are expected to recommend the deal to their respective shareholders, subject to ongoing talks over terms and conditions.

Informa will pay 1.083 shares and 163 pence for each UBM share, or 972.5 pence per share.

That was a 30-percent premium above UBM's closing share price on Monday, one day before the pair revealed they were in discussions over a potential combination.

Informa's stock market capitalisation stands at around £6.0 billion, while UBM is worth about £3.0 billion.

jbo-rfj/spm



© 2018 AFP