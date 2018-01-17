UK engineer GKN rejects £7.4bn hostile Melrose bid

British engineering group GKN on Wednesday rejected as too low a hostile takeover bid from turnaround specialist Melrose Industries worth £7.4 billion ($10.2 billion, 8.3 billion euros).

Melrose, which specialises in buying and rejuvenating ailing manufacturers, returned with a higher offer less than a week after tabling an unsolicited bid of £7.0 billion.

"The terms of this (new) offer are effectively unchanged from Melrose's unsolicited proposal... which GKN's Board unanimously rejected because it fundamentally undervalued GKN," said a company statement with reference to the fact that GKN's share price has ballooned since last Friday's initial approach.

GKN chief executive Anne Stevens added that the board is "actively engaging with shareholders" regarding a transformation plan at the group.

Melrose earlier said that the new cash-and-shares offer would "re-energise and re-purpose GKN's operations" to deliver "significant" benefits to shareholders.

The latest offer proposed that GKN, which makes wing tips for planes made by European giant Airbus, should own about 57 percent of the combined group.

Melrose's offer, pitched at the equivalent of 430.1 pence per share, comes after GKN had issued a profits warning in October over the performance of its US aerospace business.

GKN's share price edged lower in Wednesday morning deals, shedding 0.16 percent to 441.30 pence on London's falling FTSE 100 index.

© 2018 AFP