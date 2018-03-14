UK Labour leadership raises doubts over Moscow spy role

Britain's opposition Labour leader and his spokesman cast doubt Wednesday on whether Russia was to blame for the poisoning of a former spy, after the government announced sanctions against Moscow.

Jeremy Corbyn's lukewarm response to Prime Minister Theresa May's statement was followed by several interventions by Labour MPs backing the government's response to the attack on Sergei Skripal.

In parliament, Corbyn questioned May on whether she had responded to Russia's request to provide samples of the nerve agent used, after Moscow complained it had been kept in the dark in the investigation.

He added: "Has high-resolution trace analysis been run on a sample of the nerve agent, and has that revealed any evidence as to the location of its production or the identity of its perpetrators?"

After May expelled 23 diplomats and suspended high-level contacts with Russia, he urged her to "retain a robust dialogue with Russia, in the interests of our own and wider international security".

Corbyn also emphasised the importance of building an "international consensus to address the use of chemical weapons".

May declined to directly answer his questions about the nerve agent samples, and Corbyn's spokesman later went further in questioning what happened.

"The government has access to information and intelligence on this matter which others don't," the spokesman told reporters.

"However, also there is a history in relation to weapons of mass destruction and intelligence which is problematic, to put it mildly."

He was alluding to the evidence suggesting Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction, which was used to justify the 2003 US-led invasion but was later found to be wrong.

The government suggested on Monday that either Russia itself directed the attack, or had "lost control" of the nerve agent -- but May said Wednesday she now believed Moscow was "culpable".

The spokesman said: "If the material is from the Soviet period, the break-up of the Soviet state led to all sorts of military material ending up in random hands."

Corbyn has come under fire from May's Conservatives and the right-wing media for his past statements of support in favour of the Soviet Union, and was last month forced to deny he cooperated with communists in then Czechoslovakia.



© 2018 AFP