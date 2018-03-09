Britain has sanctions options in Russia spy case: analyst

Britain has multiple options for a response if Russia is proven to be behind a nerve agent attack on a former double-agent this week, according to Russia expert Mathieu Boulegue.

"We are expecting bilateral relations will worsen," Boulegue, a research fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Programme at London's Chatham House think tank, told AFP in an interview.

Boulegue said the fact that a policeman had also been affected in Sunday's attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury necessitated "an immediate and strong engagement" by Britain.

Among the possible responses, Boulegue said Britain could impose "a more restrictive visa regime for Russians close to power".

Other options could be the repatriation of British diplomats from Russia "to show we are not interested in Russia" or, on the contrary, "the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Britain".

"These are the kinds of political and symbolic responses that have an impact on bilateral relations but not on the issue itself," said Boulegue, adding that ties were already so bad that this would be "another drop in an already very full cup".

In the same category would be some kind of British diplomatic boycott of the Russia World Cup this summer -- an option floated by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in parliament this week.

More targeted measures could be "British sanctions on top of EU ones on financial or economic assets close to Kremlin interests".

- 'Collateral damage' -

The analyst emphasised that it was in any case premature to apportion blame as the investigation is still ongoing and there were alternative possible scenarios other than a Kremlin hit.

One possibility would be "a reconfiguration of elites in the security services who wanted to put out a series of messages to the British or the Russian elites," he said.

Boulegue said a particularly worrying aspect of the attack, if it was indeed ordered by the Kremlin, was that it meant the authorities were prioritising delivery of a stark warning message to turncoats over bilateral relations with Britain.

Ties have already worsened in recent years because of the imposition of EU sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, a policy that Britain has been particularly hawkish on.

"Russia can reconcile itself with the German or French positions, or negotiate with other European countries like Bulgaria or Italy... But the British government has remained extremely firm on sanctions and on a relatively anti-Russian position."

Existing sanctions are already a real "problem" for Russia because London has become "a hub for Russian money abroad", he said.

Boulegue wondered whether the attack could be a "message" to Britain: "You annoy us but we can annoy you too."

"Skripal and the two other victims could therefore be tragic collateral damage of a political and geopolitical message."



