UK targeted by Russia because it 'called out' abuses: Johnson

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Wednesday that Russia chose to send a message to potential defectors by targeting an ex-spy in Britain because of London's record of "calling out" Moscow's abuses.

In an appearance before a committee of MPs, Johnson repeated that Britain believed responsibility for the March 4 attack on Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury lay with the Kremlin.

Asked why Moscow would feel it could carry out such an attack, Johnson said: "It was a sign that President (Vladimir) Putin, or the Russian state, wanted to give to potential defectors in their own agencies that this is what happens to you if you decide that you support a country with a different set of values such as our own (Britain), you can expect to be assassinated.

"I think the reason that they picked the United Kingdom is very simple, it's because this is a country that does have that particular set of values, it does believe in freedom, and in democracy and in the rule of law, and has time and again called out Russia over its abuses of those values.

"We've seen it in the Western Balkans, we've seen it in the Baltics, we've seen it in what's been happening with the connivance of the Russians in Syria.

"And whether it is in the EU or the UN, or wherever, it is Britain that has been most forthright, and most obstinate in sticking up for our values.

"And I think that is probably the reason why it was decided to make this gesture here in this country."



