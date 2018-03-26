Ukraine to expel 13 Russian diplomats over spy case

Ukraine is to expel 13 Russian diplomats as part of a coordinated effort by European nations and the US to punish Russia over an attack on a former Russian spy in England, President Petro Poroshenko announced Monday.

"In response to a cynical chemical attack in Salisbury, Ukraine, in the spirit of solidarity with our British partners and transatlantic allies and in coordination with EU countries, decided to expel 13 Russian diplomats from the few that remain (in Kiev)," Poroshenko posted on his Facebook page.

He said Ukraine's diplomatic relations with Russia had been "de facto frozen" since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and began to support separatists in country's east.

"The next step is to increase the price that Moscow has to pay for its international crimes, including the strengthening of personal, financial and economic sanctions," Poroshenko added.

Kiev and the West accuse Russia of deploying troops and arms to the rebels in the east and fuelling the armed conflict that has claimed more than 10,000 lives.

Currently there is no Russian ambassador in Ukraine.

Kiev also replaced its own ambassador to Moscow with a temporary representative.

Sergei Skripal, a former Russian officer who sold secrets to Britain and moved there in a 2010 spy swap, remains in critical condition along with his daughter, Yulia, after they were found unconscious on a park bench in the sleepy English city of Salisbury on March 4.

Britain says a military-grade nerve agent was used to poison them.



© 2018 AFP