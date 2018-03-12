Attack on Russian spy in Britain 'an outrage': WHouse

The White House on Monday condemned the chemical attack on a former Russian spy in Britain as "an outrage," breaking a week-long silence.

"The use of a highly lethal nerve agent against UK citizens on UK soil is an outrage," said press secretary Sarah Sanders. "The attack was reckless, indiscriminate and irresponsible."

Sanders stopped short of pointing the finger of blame at Moscow, as British Prime Minister Theresa May did earlier in parliament.



