US,Europe expel Russian envoys over UK spy attack

The United States and its European allies on Monday expelled dozens of Russian diplomats in a coordinated action against Moscow which they accuse of poisoning an ex-spy in the English city of Salisbury.

Here is a list of the countries and the number of Russians expelled.

- US, Canada -

The United States expelled 60 alleged "spies" posted around the county and at Russian mission to the United Nations.

It also closed the Russian consulate in Seattle over alleged spying at the nearby Kitsap submarine base and Boeing.

The retaliation against Moscow was taken "in response to Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Canada ousted four diplomats, calling the nerve agent attack "a despicable, heinous and reckless act".

- European Union -

EU President Donald Tusk said 14 EU states had expelled Russian diplomats following a European Council decision last week to react to Moscow "within a common framework".

"Additional measures including further expulsions are not to be excluded in the coming days and weeks," he said.

Britain itself has already kicked out 23 Russian diplomats, with Moscow retaliating with a tit-for-tat move.

Czech Republic: Three diplomats

Denmark: Two diplomats

France: Four diplomats

Finland: One diplomat

Germany: Four diplomats

Italy: Two diplomats

Latvia: One diplomat

Lithuania: Three diplomats

Netherlands: Two diplomats

Poland: Four diplomats

- Outside EU -

Ukraine: 13 diplomats

President Petro Poroshenko called for even more action to be taken.

"The next step is to increase the price that Moscow has to pay for its international crimes, including the strengthening of personal, financial and economic sanctions," he said.



