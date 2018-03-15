British PM visit spy attack scene

British Prime Minister Theresa May made her first visit Thursday to the scene of the nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent, which has caused a furious diplomatic row with Moscow.

She will meet members of the public, businesses and emergency services personnel in the southwestern English city of Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned on March 4.

May will also receive a briefing from public health officials, her spokesman said.

Parts of the city have been turned in a crime scene, as experts in biohazard suits take samples from the places visited by Skripal and his daughter Yulia before they collapsed on a public bench.

Almost 200 troops have been deployed to help the police investigation, while members of the public who may have been in the area at the time have been urged to wash their clothes.

A ministerial taskforce convened to help with the clean-up operation in Salisbury held its first meeting in London on Thursday.

It was due to be followed by the latest meeting of the government's emergency committee, Cobra, chaired by interior minister Amber Rudd, which has been coordinating the government response.

May on Wednesday said Moscow was "culpable" of the attempted murder of Skripal, a Russian spy who sold secrets to the MI6 British intelligence agency and came to Britain in a 2010 spy swap.

She announced the expulsion of 23 diplomats and the suspension of some high-level contacts, prompting Moscow -- which has strongly denied involvement -- to threaten expulsions in retaliation.



© 2018 AFP