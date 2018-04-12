Britain calls for Security Council meeting on OPCW nerve attack findings

Britain said Thursday it has requested the UN Security Council meet to discuss a report by the world's chemical arms watchdog on last month's poisoning of a former Russian spy.

According to a declassified summary issued by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the body has confirmed Britain's findings on the identity of the nerve agent used in the attack, although not on its origin.

The Security Council meeting is expected to take place next week, according to the British mission to the UN.

The OPCW executive council is due to meet on April 18.



