Attack on Russian ex-spy in Britain 'totally unacceptable': France

The French government on Tuesday offered its support to Britain in the escalating row with Russia over the poisoning of a former double agent, an attack it branded "totally unacceptable".

"The attempted assassination of two Russian citizens on March 4 in Salisbury using a military-grade nerve agent constitutes a totally unacceptable attack," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muehll.

She added that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had discussed the matter with his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

"He expressed France's solidarity with the United Kingdom, a strategic ally of the highest order with which we share our values, notably the rule of law," she said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said it was "highly likely" Moscow had attempted to assassinate Sergei Skripal, accusations furiously denied by the Kremlin.

The former double agent and his daughter remain in a critical condition after the brazen nerve agent attack on the street in the southern English city of Salisbury.

"We have full confidence that the British investigation will rapidly establish who was responsible," von der Muehll said.

The diplomatic incident could pose a dilemma for French President Emmanuel Macron who has argued for keeping an open dialogue with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, despite verbal clashes over the war in Syria.

Macron is due to travel to Russia for the first time as president in late May for an economic forum in St Petersburg and possibly also a visit to Moscow.

The foreign ministry declined to comment whether he was considering postponing or cancelling the trip.



