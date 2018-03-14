EU's Tusk says Moscow 'most likely' behind UK ex-spy attack

EU Council President Donald Tusk on Wednesday said Moscow was "most likely" behind the poisoning of a Russian former double agent on UK soil.

Tusk tweeted in Helsinki that he expressed his "full solidarity" with UK's Prime Minister Theresa May "in the face of the brutal attack inspired, most likely, by Moscow".

Tusk was in Helsinki on Wednesday to meet Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila for Brexit talks.

His comments came on the same day as May was expected to announce retaliatory measures against Moscow over the March 4 attack against ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in sleepy Salisbury, southwest England.

The spy saga comes at a particularly tense time for UK-EU relations, as the two sides are locked in Brexit talks, but Brussels' support is "unequivocal, unwavering and very strong" according to European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans.



© 2018 AFP