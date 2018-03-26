Denmark, Finland, Netherlands to expel Russian envoys over spy attack

Denmark, Finland and the Netherlands said Monday they had ordered the expulsion of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter in England, as EU nations step up the pressure on Moscow.

Denmark, the only Nordic country to be both a member of NATO and the EU, and the Netherlands said they were each expelling two diplomats, while Finland -- a Russian grand duchy until 1917 -- said it was expelling one.

Sweden, also a Nordic EU member, had yet to announce any expulsions.

Denmark, Finland and the Netherlands were among 14 EU nations to announce the expulsion of Russian diplomats over the brazen nerve agent attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4.

The United States has meanwhile decided to expel 60 Russian "spies".

"There is no doubt about our solidarity with Britain," Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen told reporters.

"We agree with Britain that it is very likely that Russia is behind (the nerve agent attack). There are no other plausible explanations," he said, urging Russia "to change course."

He did not disclose the identities nor the functions of the two diplomats to be expelled, but said they had one week to leave the country.

A statement from the office of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said the attack "poses a serious threat to the security of the whole of Europe."

Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Twitter the Russian envoys had "two weeks to leave the Netherlands."



