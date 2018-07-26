Diageo profit up on higher drinks sales, US tax cuts

Guinness-maker Diageo on Thursday announced a 14-percent rise in annual net profit as rising whisky and gin sales offset falling demand for vodka.

Profit after tax grew to £3.0 billion ($4.0 billion, 3.4 billion euros) in the 12 months to June 30, compared with Diageo's 2016-17 financial year, the group said in an earnings statement.

Diageo, which makes also Smirnoff vodka, Baileys liqueur and Johnnie Walker whisky, received a tax credit of $475 million after US President Donald Trump lowered company levies.

Alongside the results, Diageo said it would repurchase £2.0 billion of shares through to the end of its current financial year. The group carried out a share buyback worth £1.5 billion in 2017-18.

"In the (United) States, Diageo's key market, the group saw market share gains in all categories bar vodka, whilst in Europe, the current popularity of specialty gins drove growth," noted Steve Clayton, a fund manager at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Asia Pacific was Diageo's strongest region, with both China and India enjoying buoyant growth."



