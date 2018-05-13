Erdogan in Britain for talks with 'valuable' ally

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Britain was a "valuable and reliable" strategic ally after he arrived in the UK on Sunday ahead of talks with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Erdogan said he wanted to boost trade and security ties between London and Ankara, with Britain preparing to leave the European Union in March next year.

The visit will see him spell out Turkey's foreign policy strategy in a keynote speech on Monday before meeting May on Tuesday.

After arriving, Ergodan spoke Sunday at the annual Tatlidil Turkish-British forum, where he said he wanted to combine the UK's financial power with Turkey's operational resources.

"I see the strategic partnership between Turkey and the UK as a necessity, rather than a simple choice, for the interests of the two countries," he said, in a speech broadcast by Turkey's state-run TRT television.

"The cooperation we have with the UK is well beyond any mechanism that we established with other parters."

"The UK is a strategic ally that we find valuable and reliable. We are ready to cooperate more with the UK in the post-Brexit in every field."

Erdogan is campaigning for snap parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24.

He has drawn controversy for electioneering in Europe, where there are some three million Turks who are eligible to vote in Turkish elections.

The expatriate vote is generally a source of support for Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The early election is set to accelerate Turkey's transition to the new presidential system with full executive powers which critics fear will lead to one-man rule.

May's spokesman said: "The visit is an opportunity for the UK and Turkey to demonstrate our close bilateral relationship and to have important discussions about issues of shared interest."

Besides the political talks, Erdogan is due to outline Ankara's foreign policy priorities on Monday in a speech.

Speaking to reporters at Istanbul's Ataturk airport before leaving for Britain, Erdogan said the economy, security, defence and the fight against terror were the priority areas in the two NATO allies' relationship.

Turkey's elections coincide with growing concerns over the nation's economic health, notably due to a wide current account deficit and fears the economy is overheating.



