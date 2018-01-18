UK launches fraud probe into defence firm Chemring

Britain's Serious Fraud Office on Thursday said it had launched a criminal probe into the activities of defence company Chemring and one of its subsidiaries.

The probe concerns both the parent group and its British-based Chemring Technology Solutions Limited (CTSL) division, an agency statement said.

"The SFO confirms it has opened a criminal investigation into bribery, corruption and money laundering arising from the conduct of business by Chemring Group plc and CTSL including any officers, employees, agents and persons associated with them," it said.

In the group's annual results on Thursday, Chemring had raised concerns about two "specific historical contracts" -- notably concerning intermediaries who had represented its CTSL subsidiary and its predecessor companies.

In a separate statement issued on Thursday, the defence group said it was fully cooperating with the SFO probe.

The first contract was awarded prior to the group's ownership of the business now known as CTSL, while the second took place in 2011.

However, Chemring said that neither of the two incidents "are considered to be material in the context of the group".

"The group will provide a further update as and when appropriate," it added.



© 2018 AFP