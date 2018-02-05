Member of elderly London heist gang dies in jail

One of the elderly ringleaders of a massive heist in London's Hatton Garden jewellery district died in prison on Monday, authorities said.

Terry Perkins, 69, was almost two years into a seven-year sentence at Belmarsh Prison near the capital. He had heart problems, and media reports said he died of natural causes.

Last week, he was warned by a judge that he faced another seven years in jail if he did not pay back £6.5 million ($9.11 million, 7.34 million euros) of the stolen money. His lawyer said he did not have the money.

He was part of a gang of aged burglars which broke into a concrete vault in April 2015 using a diamond-tipped industrial drill, and made off with jewellery, gold and cash.

"Belmarsh prisoner Terry Perkins died in custody on Monday February 5, 2018," a Prison Service spokesman said.

"As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the prisons and probation ombudsman."

Three other ringleaders -- John Collins, 77, Daniel Jones, 63, and Brian Reader, 78 -- were also ordered to pay up or serve more time behind bars.



© 2018 AFP