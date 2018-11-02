Two people stabbed at Sony Music HQ in London: reports

Two people were stabbed at Sony Music's offices in London on Friday and one person was arrested, British media reported, in an incident that police said was not being treated as terror-related.

Armed officers were sent to Derry Street, where Sony's offices are located, after police were alerted at around 11:00 am (1100 GMT), London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

British media reported that the incident occurred in the Sony Music building.

"Evacuations have taken place as a precaution," police said.

Police said emergency medical workers were in attendance.

The area is in the High Street Kensington shopping district and Sony Music is opposite the offices of the Daily Mail newspaper.

Trish Ellis, a personal assistant at The Mail on Sunday newspaper who witnessed the incident, told the Press Association news agency: "Armed police were going in six-plus at a time, and more and more of them but they seemed to be keeping people in the building.

"Gradually they started to release people in tens, twenties," she said.



