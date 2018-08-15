England rugby star Cipriani charged with assaulting police

England rugby player Danny Cipriani has been charged with assaulting police during an incident at a nightclub on the island of Jersey early Wednesday, police and Gloucester Rugby Club said.

"This afternoon 30-year-old Daniel Cipriani was charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest," a States of Jersey Police spokesman said.

"He's been remanded in custody until his court appearance at the magistrates' court at 10am tomorrow," he added.

His club Gloucester confirmed the fly-half had been arrested and charged following the drama at a nightclub in St Helier, the capital of the Engilsh Channel island.

"Gloucester Rugby are aware of an incident involving Danny Cipriani in the early hours of Wednesday morning following an incident at a St Helier nightclub," it said in a statement.

"The club will be issuing no further comment at this time but will make a further announcement in due course."

Cipriani, 30, signed for the English Premiership side earlier this year in a bid to revive a dormant international career.

In June he started for England for the first time in a decade, playing a key role in a magical try that ensured victory over South Africa and ended a six-match losing streak.

The former Sale and Wasps star had been expected to make his first appearance for Gloucester in a pre-season friendly against Ulster on Saturday.



