UK businessman fired from govt board over sleaze dinner

A British businessman was fired from a government board on Wednesday after attending a male-only charity dinner where the hostesses were reportedly sexually harassed, while a minister was forced to defend his presence.

David Meller was asked to step down from the department of education board over his role as joint chairman of the Presidents Club fundraising dinner last week, where a Financial Times journalist witnessed widespread abuse.

The event at the luxury Dorchester Hotel in central London gathered 360 businessmen and male politicians for the charity auction, while 130 hostesses were hired to keep them entertained.

"The department of education is clear that this is unacceptable, right from the word go," junior minister Anne Milton told MPs in the House of Commons.

"There is an association between rich, wealthy people and this behaviour," she added.

Prime Minister Theresa May was "uncomfortable at the reports", her spokesman said, describing Meller's departure as "the right decision".

The chairman of the Meller Group, a luxury goods firm, has not been accused of harassment himself.

A member of May's government, children and families minister Nadhim Zahawi, also attended the dinner.

He "has himself said that he felt uncomfortable at it, leaving at the point that the hostesses were introduced", the prime minister's spokesman said.

A senior figure in the opposition Labour party said: "What took place there is appalling and should be condemned. It is an outrageous example of sexual harassment under the guise of a charity event."

- 'Groped several times' -

Speaking to the BBC late Tuesday, undercover reporter Madison Marriage said: "I was groped several times and I know that there are numerous other hostesses who said the same thing had happened to them."

"The worst I was told by one of the hostesses was a man taking his penis out during the course of the dinner," she added.

The FT investigation prompted the flight of sponsors and beneficiaries of the dinner, which says it has raised £20 million ($28.3 million, 22.9 million euros) for charitable causes over 33 years.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, a famous London institution, said it had not attended this year's event and was not due to receive any funds raised at Thursday's dinner.

"However, due to the wholly unacceptable nature of the event we are returning previous donations and will no longer accept gifts from the Presidents Club Charitable Trust," the spokeswoman said.

Evelina London Children's Hospital also said it would return all previous donations.

- Non-disclosure agreements -

This year's auction included lunch with British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and afternoon tea with Bank of England governor Mark Carney, according to the Financial Times.

The hostesses signed non-disclosure agreements at the start of the event, had their phones locked away and were instructed to wear black underwear, the newspaper said.

Comedian David Walliams said he agreed to host the event because of its fundraising credentials.

"I left immediately after I had finished my presenting on stage at 11:30pm. I did not witness any of the kind of behaviour that allegedly occurred and am absolutely appalled by the reports," he wrote on Twitter.

Global advertising firm WPP sponsored a table at the Presidents Club dinner and said it was unaware of the alleged incidents.

"In light of the allegations we are ending our association with the event," a company spokesman said.

A full-page notice in the event brochure reportedly included a warning against sexual harassment.

The organisers said they were "appalled" by the allegations.

"Such behaviour is totally unacceptable. The allegations will be investigated fully and promptly and appropriate action taken," a spokesman said.

rsc/je



