Advertiser WPP shares slump on weak outlook

Shares in British advertiser WPP slumped 17 percent Thursday after forecasting weaker sales, dealing the group a fresh blow after the sudden exit of long-serving boss Martin Sorrell.

WPP was down 17 percent at 875 pence in midday deals on London's benchmark FTSE 100 index, which edged up 0.1 percent overall.

The company said revenues would fall by between 0.5 percent and one percent for 2018.

"Today's miserable update from advertising giant WPP reveals the scale of the task facing its new chief executive Mark Read," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"What's concerning about the firm's poor performance and downbeat guidance is how out of step it is with the wider peer group.

"The likes of Omnicom and Publicis have already delivered well-received third quarter trading statements," Mould added.

WPP in September promoted Read to the post of chief executive, replacing Sorrell who sensationally quit the group earlier this year amid allegations of personal misconduct at the company.

Read had been CEO of WPP's digital unit, developing the company's technological offering.

In his new role, Read will be expected to help WPP recover from already heavy share prices falls caused by fierce competition from the likes of Google and Facebook who have captured advertising spend by multinationals looking to cut costs.

"Turning around WPP requires decisive action and radical thinking," Read said in Thursday's earnings update.



© 2018 AFP