Under pressure first minister of Wales steps down

Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones, who has been under pressure over the death of a former colleague, announced Saturday he was stepping down after almost nine years.

Jones, 51, told a meeting of his Welsh Labour party that he had been through "the darkest of times" and did not want to put his family through any more.

He has faced months of questions over the way he handled allegations of personal misconduct against a member of his cabinet, Carl Sargeant.

Sargeant was sacked in November and just days later he was found dead, apparently having killed himself.

"I intend -- as I've always maintained -- to be here to give every answer to every question," Jones said Saturday.

"But I intend to stand down in the autumn, allowing for a new first minister to take place by the end of this year."

The former lawyer has been first minister of the devolved government in Cardiff since December 2009.



