UK betting firm GVC rolls dice with MGM for US venture

British betting group GVC Holdings on Monday announced a tie-up with US casino giant MGM to create a top sports betting and gaming platform in the United States.

GVC and MGM Resorts have agreed to establish a 50:50 joint venture and will each invest $100 million, they said in a statement.

The US-based venture will be "well-positioned" for "new opportunities" in the sector, they added, after the US Supreme Court lifted a 25-year-old ban on sports betting in May.

"Both parties are excited to announce the formation of the joint venture in anticipation of the upcoming professional American football season," the statement read.

Entertainment giant MGM has 28 hotel casinos, including in Macau and Shanghai, but is best known for sprawling Las Vegas resorts that include Aria, Bellagio and MGM Grand.

GVC is among the world's top global sports betting and gaming groups. It runs the Coral and Ladbrokes betting shop chains in Britain, as well as online gambling websites like bwin, Foxy Bingo and Sportingbet.

