British foreign secretary sees 'real enthusiasm' in US for free trade accord

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Wednesday he had found "real enthusiasm" for a US-British free trade accord after Brexit goes into effect, in his talks with top US administration officials.

Hunt met earlier with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the end of two days of meetings in Washington -- his first US visit as foreign secretary. He also met with Vice President Mike Pence.

"Our discussions showed real enthusiasm from the US administration, from the president down, for a UK/US Free Trade Agreement to be reached as soon as possible after we leave the EU, something that will benefit businesses on both sides of the Atlantic," he said in a statement.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Hunt and Pompeo "welcomed the prospect of a future free trade agreement."

Trump in July criticized the British government's strategy on Brexit, which is due to go into effect next spring, saying it would kill off hopes of a bilateral free trade accord.

But after meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump struck a different tone, calling Brexit an "incredible opportunity for our two countries and we will seize it fully."

Pompeo and Hunt discussed "the ongoing threat posed by Russia's dangerous and destabilizing activity and Iran's malign behavior, the defeat ISIS campaign, as well as the humanitarian situation in Yemen," Nauert said.

Hunt expressed gratitude for US solidarity with Britain over the nerve agent poisoning of a Russian double agent in Salisbury, England in March, an attack both countries blamed on Moscow.

Western capitals, led by Washington, responded by expelling numerous Russian diplomats.

At the State Department, Hunt met with US diplomats who were expelled from Russia in retaliation and thanked them personally.

From Washington, Hunt goes to the United Nations where he will meet Thursday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and speak to the UN Security Council about the fight against the Islamic State group.



© 2018 AFP