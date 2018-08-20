Former Lehman staff plan controversial reunions

Former staff at Lehman Brothers, the US investment bank whose collapse a decade ago triggered the global financial crisis, are planning a series of reunions, a report said Monday.

The Financial News said it had seen an email inviting more than 200 former staff to a London gathering next month for cocktails and canapes, with the financial spokesman for Britain's opposition Labour party describing the news as "sickening".

But Alistair Darling, UK finance minister at the time of Lehman's collapse in 2008, downplayed the news, saying that many of the bank's staff were "wholly innocent".

The email to former "Lehman Brothers & Sisters" went on to say that "it's hard to believe it's been 10 years" since they all worked at the bank.

"One of the best things about Lehman was the people. What better way to celebrate the tenth anniversary than getting everyone from former MDs to former analysts back together again!," the email added.

According to the Financial News, organisers are "very nervous" about the event and may change the location, while Lehman reunions are also planned to take place in New York and Hong Kong in the coming months.

Responding to news of the London reunion, Labour MP John McDonnell called it "absolutely sickening after a decade of people suffering austerity" in Britain.

He added: "People will be absolutely disgusted about this unacceptable and highly inappropriate gathering."

But Darling said "it would be ridiculous to say you can't meet. Honestly, of all the problems we face today, frankly a bunch of people having a glass of wine is the least of them," he added.



