Cambridge Analytica suspends CEO amid data misuse scandal

Cambridge Analytica, a British communications firm hired by Donald Trump's presidential campaign, said Tuesday it had suspended CEO Alexander Nix "pending a full, independent investigation".

The move follows allegations the company harvested data on 50 million Facebook users to influence the US presidential election and the emergence of undercover recordings of Nix offering so-called dirty tricks services to potential clients against political rivals.

"In the view of the board, Mr. Nix's recent comments secretly recorded... and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation," Cambridge Analytica's board of directors said in a statement.

The company added it had asked British barrister Julian Malins to launch an independent investigation "to review those comments and allegations".

Nix was secretly filmed by Britain's Channel 4 News saying Cambridge Analytica could entrap politicians in compromising situations with bribes and sex workers, using ex-spies to dig up dirt on opponents.

He was also caught on camera saying the firm secretly campaigns in elections around the world and operates through a web of shadowy front companies or using sub-contractors.

A Cambridge Analytica spokesman said Monday it does not use "untrue material for any purpose".

jj/ach



© 2018 AFP