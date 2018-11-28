UK teen faces charge for attack on Syrian refugee

An attack on a Syrian refugee teenager on a school playing field in Britain captured in a widely-shared video caused outrage on Wednesday, prompting a crowdfunding campaign.

The 15-year-old boy, whose arm is in a sling, is seen being throttled by another teenager, then wrestled to the ground.

The other boy appears to choke him by pouring water on his face while pinning him down, saying: "I'll drown you".

Police said they were investigating the incident as "a racially-aggravated assault" and had questioned a 16-year-old boy over the footage.

They said the incident occurred on the playing fields of Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield in northern England last month.

A crowdfunding page to help the bullying victim has raised more than £75,000 (85,000 euros, $96,000) by Wednesday afternoon.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said the video was "absolutely shocking".

"Have been supporting the family since it was first brought to my attention," he wrote on Twitter.

British media reported that the Facebook page of the alleged perpetrator contained numerous posts shared from the page of far-right leader Tommy Robinson.



