Footballers to invite bullied Syrian refugee to Premier League game

Two footballers at English Premier League club Huddersfield want to invite a Syrian refugee teenager who was bullied on a school playing field in the town to one of their games.

Footage of the attack was widely shared in in a video published Wednesday, sparking national outrage across Britain and a crowd-funding campaign.

Huddersfield's Jonas Lossl and Ramadan Sobhi were responding to a tweet from television football presenter Jake Humphrey, who said he wanted to treat the boy's family to an all-expenses-paid trip to a game.

"I completely agree with Jake Humphrey," Lossl tweeted.

"I'd like to show my love by inviting him and his family to a Huddersfield game as my guest," the Denmark international goalkeeper added.

"Can someone help me contact the right person connected to arrange this please?"

Sobhi, an Egypt winger, asked Humphrey to put him in touch with the boy's family, writing: "It would be an honour to host him and his family for a day at Huddersfield Town."

In the video, the 15-year-old boy, whose arm is in a sling, is seen being throttled by another teenager, then wrestled to the ground.

The other boy appears to choke him by pouring water on his face while pinning him down, saying: "I'll drown you".

Police said they were investigating the incident as "a racially-aggravated assault" and had questioned a 16-year-old boy over the footage.

They said the incident occurred on the playing fields of Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield in northern England last month.

A crowd-funding page to help the bullying victim has raised more than £75,000 (85,000 euros, $96,000) by Wednesday afternoon.



