UK arrests 2nd man over 1985 murder of Seychelles politician

British police said Friday they have arrested a second man in connection with the assassination of an exiled Seychelles political leader in London three decades ago.

The unnamed man in his 80s was arrested on Thursday as he flew into London's Gatwick Airport, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Gerard Hoarau in 1985.

Police did not disclose where he arrived from.

The arrest follows that of a 77-year-old man in Northern Ireland on August 2, again on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

He has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Hoarau, the leader of an opposition party on the Indian Ocean island nation, was shot and killed with a sub-machine gun on the doorstep of his home in the north London suburb of Edgware on November 29, 1985.

His supporters said he had received death threats, survived an earlier attempt on his life and that the Seychelles government was responsible for the shooting, according to historical media reports.

Detectives previously arrested a number of individuals in connection with the investigation, but nobody was ever charged with murder.

Three people were convicted in 1986 for perverting the course of justice in relation to the investigation.

Hoarau left the Seychelles after former President France-Albert Rene took power in a bloodless coup in 1977.

Rene subsequently ruled the archipelago, comprising some 115 islands scattered off the east coast of Africa, until 2004, turning it into a one-party socialist state.



