Body identified as Scottish indie rocker

Scottish police on Friday announced that a body recovered in a river near Edinburgh was that of Scott Hutchison, singer with indie band Frightened Rabbit, who went missing on Wednesday.

In a statement released through police, the singer's family said they were "utterly devastated with the tragic loss of our beloved Scott.

"Despite his disappearance, and the recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself," they added.

Hutchison, 36, was last seen at the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, near the iconic Forth Bridge, at around 1.00am (0000 GMT) on Wednesday.

Two hours before he was reported missing, Hutchison wrote on Twitter: "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it's not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones."

Police Scotland discovered a body near South Queensferry on Thursday, raising fears of family and friends.

Alex Kapranos, singer with world-renowned rockers Franz Ferdinand, posted: "Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss," while Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called it "heartbreaking news."

Singer Frank Turner said Hutchison "lit up the sky with his voice, his songs, his heart, and I will forever be in awe of his genius.

"He was my friend and today I am heartbroken," he added.

The band formed in 2003, and broke into the top ten in Britain with 2013 album "Pedestrian Verse".



