Scottish Conservative leader Davidson announces pregnancy

Ruth Davidson, the gay Scottish Conservative leader, announced on Thursday that she is pregnant with her first child.

The charismatic 39-year-old opposition leader, heralded a political pioneer for her progressive stances and seen as her party's saviour in Scotland after a period of decline, expects to give birth towards the end of the year.

An outspoken advocate for gay marriage, she and Irish partner Jen Wilson were "delighted" about the news, Davidson said.

"Like all new parents-to-be, we are excited -- and daunted -- about the months to come," she added in a statement.

"Mostly, we are just overjoyed at the prospect of starting a family together."

Davidson, who has been public about her desire to be a mother, found out in March that an IVF procedure had been successful.

"We have always dreamed of starting a family and are so pleased to be able to share our happy news," she added Thursday.

Davidson, elected the Conservatives' Scotland leader in 2011 when the party held just a single seat there, has since overseen its revival.

She picked up 12 more constituencies in last year's snap general election, becoming an influential voice in British politics tipped as a potential future leader of Prime Minister Theresa May's national party.

Davidson said her pregnancy would not result in any change "to my political commitment or plans to lead the Scottish Conservatives".

"I'm simply doing what thousands of working women do every year: having a child, taking some time off, and then returning to work soon after," Davisdon said.

She may draw inspiration from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who earlier this month began a European tour while seven months pregnant.

Davidson's deputy, Jackson Carlaw, will temporarily take charge of the Scottish party during her maternity leave.

Leading the messages of congratulations, Secretary of state for Scotland David Mundell paid tribute to Davidson and Wilson.

"They are a great couple and I know they are going to make terrific parents."



