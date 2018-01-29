Mining company in UK court over Sierra Leone abuse claims

A landmark High Court hearing which will see a British judge set up court in Sierra Leone to take evidence of alleged abuses by a formerly UK-based mining company began in London on Monday.

The case, brought by 142 claimants seeking damages from Tonkolili Iron Ore Ltd, alleges company complicity in police repression in the west African country, including in the killing of a protester, rape, assault and false imprisonment.

British courts agreed to hear the lawsuit because the iron ore producer was previously a subsidiary of African Minerals Ltd (AML), which was headquartered in London before it went into administration in 2015.

"This claim raises allegations of egregious human rights abuses... and extremely serious charges against the defendant," Richard Hermer, of Leigh Day law firm representing the claimants, told the court.

As part of six weeks of proceedings, judge Mark Turner, who is hearing the case, will next week travel to Sierra Leone for two weeks of witness and victim testimony in a temporary court at a hotel in the capital Freetown.

It is believed to be the first time the British High Court will be heard overseas where abuses are alleged to have taken place.

Astrid Perry, a Leigh Day lawyer, said in a statement: "We are pleased the High Court will finally hear evidence from our clients both in this country and in Sierra Leone.

"Prior to bringing their claim, our clients believed that they had no rights and that the alleged abuse they suffered was just a part of their life and to be accepted.

"This case demonstrates that those companies headquartered in the UK that operate abroad in rural and isolated environments can be held to account when their operations face serious allegations of human rights abuses."

Several claimants who have travelled from west Africa were in court Monday as the hearing got underway.

They were due to give testimony later this week.

Hermer outlined the claimants' arguments that the company effectively oversaw policing of its mine and surrounding areas where protests turned deadly in two incidents in 2010 and 2012.

"They well knew that using the police force was going to give rise to the risk of overreaction and excessive use of force," he said.

During the violence, sparked by unrest over working conditions and pay, as well as land seizures and forced relocations, officers fatally shot a 24-year-old woman, whose uncle is now among the claimants.

Another protesting woman claims she was beaten, raped and suffered a miscarriage after being flogged and taken to the mine camp by police.

Tonkolili Iron Ore Ltd, which is now a subsidiary of China-based Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd, denies liability for the incidents.

The company claims that it has no responsibility for the actions of the police, according to Leigh Day.

Lawyers from DWF, which is representing the firm, declined to comment Monday.



© 2018 AFP