British MPs agree 'Magnitsky law' to sanction rights abusers

British lawmakers on Tuesday backed a measure to impose sanctions against people guilty of human rights violations in memory of late Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

Similar legislation in the United States has been used to target Russians, and the change received new political impetus in Britain following a March nerve-agent attack blamed on Moscow.

The amendment to the sanctions and anti-money laundering bill would allow the government to impose sanctions to "provide accountability for or be a deterrent to gross violations of human rights".

It was passed without a vote in the House of Commons after agreement with the main opposition Labour Party, although it must now be approved by the House of Lords.

It comes after a campaign led by William Browder, a former Moscow financier turned anti-Kremlin activist for whom Magnitsky worked when he revealed a massive fraud by state officials.

Shortly afterwards Magnitsky himself was charged with tax evasion, and after 11 months in squalid prisons, he died in detention on November 16, 2009.

"This is a huge milestone for Britain and our campaign. It's a really huge win for justice, I'm delighted," Browder told AFP.

"Russian human rights abusers have been sheltering their money in the UK without any fear of the consequences for the last two decades, and this should put the fear of God into them that their assets will be seized."

He added: "This would have happened with or without the Salisbury attack but that focused everybody's minds on the bad intents of the Putin regime."

Prime Minister Theresa May had promised to bring forward the law after the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury on March 4, also vowing new powers against "hostile" actors.

She said at the time: "We will play our part in an international effort to punish those responsible for the sorts of abuses suffered by Sergei Magnitsky."

The US Congress in 2012 passed the Magnitsky Act, which has allowed Washington to slap tough sanctions on dozens of senior Russian officials, blocking them from visiting the United States or affecting their finances.

British authorities already had limited powers to freeze the assets of foreign officials who abuse anti-corruption and human rights activists.



