Spy dramas between Britain and Russia

The suspected poisoning in Britain of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is the latest in a string of spy scandals between the countries.

- The 'Cambridge Five' -

This notorious spy ring, active in the 1940s and 1950s, was made up of upper-class men from the British establishment who were recruited to work for the Soviet Union during their time at Cambridge University.

Perhaps the most well-known member was former British intelligence officer, Kim Philby, who was exposed in 1963 and defected to the Soviet Union.

In footage of Philby giving a lecture to spies in then communist East Germany in 1981, he revealed how he had befriended archivists of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence agency so as to be able to take home their secret files that would then be copied by his Soviet contact.

- Double agent -

British Cold War spy and Soviet double agent George Blake is seen as one of the West's most damaging traitors and claimed to have betrayed hundreds of agents to Russia's KGB, for which he started working in the 1950s.

One of his first major scoops was the exposure of a secret tunnel to spy on Soviet communications in East Berlin. He also claimed to have betrayed all of the hundreds of agents operating for the British in Germany.

Blake confessed after being arrested in London and was sentenced to 42 years in prison, breaking out in 1966 and fleeing to Russia where he was celebrated as a hero.

- The Profumo affair -

Revelations that a 19-year-old would-be model was sleeping with both the British war minister and a Russian defence attache, at a critical time in the Cold War, scandalised 1960s Britain and rocked the political establishment.

After British Secretary of State for War John Profumo started a relationship with Christine Keeler in 1961, she revealed that she also was also seeing a Russian intelligence officer based in London.

Worries grew about information leaks that could compromise British national security and Profumo was forced to resign in 1963.

Keeler said on several occasions that the man who had introduced her to Profumo, osteopath Stephen Ward, asked her to record conversations with him in a bid to obtain military secrets.

- Expulsions -

There have been a series of tit-for-tat expulsions on allegations of spying, the record number being in September 1971 when Britain kicked out 105 Soviet officials. Moscow in turn expelled 18 Britons.

In 1985 Moscow and London engaged in a furious six-day exchange of spy expulsions, declaring a draw after 31 on each side had been sent packing. This followed the defection to Britain of the KGB's London station chief, Oleg Gordievsky.

Eleven British diplomats and journalists were expelled from the Soviet Union in 1989 in retaliation for London throwing out 11 alleged Soviet spies.

- Suspicious deaths -

The 2006 poisoning of ex-Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko is the most notorious of a rash of suspicious deaths of high-profile Russian exiles in Britain.

The former FSB agent fled Russia in 1999 after revealing an alleged plot by the agency to kill tycoon Boris Berezovsky, a supporter-turned-foe of President Vladimir Putin.

Litvinenko fell ill after having tea with two Russians in a London hotel and died three weeks later. A British inquiry said later that Putin "probably approved" the killing.

Seven years later Berezovsky himself was found dead at his mansion near London, his favourite scarf around his neck with its other half tied to the shower curtain rail.

Police did not find evidence of foul play but there were suggestions of murder.



