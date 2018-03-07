Russian ex-spy was victim of attempted murder with nerve agent: UK police

The former Russian double-agent who collapsed in a British town alongside his daughter was the victim of attempted murder with a nerve agent, police said Wednesday.

"This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder by administration of a nerve agent", said Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley.

Sergei Skripal, who moved to Britain in a 2010 spy swap, is in a critical condition in hospital along with his daughter Yulia after they collapsed on a bench outside a shopping centre in the southwestern English city of Salisbury on Sunday.

"Sadly, in addition, a police officer, who was one of the first to attend the scene is now also in a serious condition in hospital," said Rowley.

"We believe the two people who originally became unwell were targeted specifically," he added, saying that there was no evidence of a widespread health risk.

Police say they are keeping an open mind about what happened, but Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Tuesday pointed the finger at Russia.



