N.Ireland MP resigns over massacre mockery row

A Northern Ireland lawmaker from the nationalist Sinn Fein party resigned on Monday after posing with a loaf of Kingsmill-branded bread on his head, the same name as a town where Protestants were massacred in 1976.

West Tyrone MP Barry McElduff was already serving a three-month suspension from his party over the incident, but decided to step down permanently, saying the controversy would hamper efforts to break the deadlock in talks to form Northern Ireland's executive.

McElduff tweeted a picture of himself in a shop with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on January 5, the 42nd anniversary of a massacre in which 10 republican paramilitaries killed 10 Protestant workmen in the village of Kingsmill.

"It is with great sadness that, after more than 30 years as an active Sinn Fein member and public representative I am tendering my resignation as MP for West Tyrone," he said.

"The reason I am doing so is because of the consequences of the Twitter video which has caused such controversy over the last week," admitting it had caused "deep and unnecessary hurt" to the Kingsmill families.

McElduff is one of six Sinn Fein MPs who do not sit in the British parliament because they refuse to pledge an oath of allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II.

In the Kingsmill massacre, gunmen stopped a minibus carrying 11 Protestant workmen, lined them up and shot them in retribution for attacks against Catholics.

One victim, Alan Black, survived, despite having been shot 18 times. He welcomed Monday's announcement.

"This past week has been truly awful for me. I am just hanging by a thread," he told the Press Association news agency.

"But I am glad he has done the right thing."

The row threw up another hurdle in the bid to restore the power-sharing government.

Northern Ireland's two main parties have been locked in months of negotiations since the executive collapsed last January.



© 2018 AFP