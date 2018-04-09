Main points of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement

As Britain and Ireland prepare to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, here are the main points of the landmark 1998 peace deal that ended the conflict in Northern Ireland:

- Declaration of support -

"We, the participants in the multi-party negotiations, believe that the agreement we have negotiated offers a truly historic opportunity for a new beginning," read the agreement's declaration.

"The tragedies of the past have left a deep and profoundly regrettable legacy of suffering. We must never forget those who have died or been injured, and their families. But we can best honour them through a fresh start, in which we firmly dedicate ourselves to the achievement of reconciliation, tolerance, and mutual trust, and to the protection and vindication of the human rights of all."

The declaration committed participants to "partnership, equality and mutual respect as the basis of relationships" and "exclusively democratic and peaceful means."

- Disarming -

All participants reaffirmed their commitment to the total disarmament of all paramilitary organisations.

They also confirmed their intention to achieve the decommissioning of all paramilitary arms within two years.

A new human rights commission and equality commission was charged with ensuring respect for religious and cultural preference.

A sentence review body was also to be established to lead to the "accelerated release of prisoners" convicted of paramilitary offences and a Northern Ireland victims commission would address the suffering of the victims of violence as a "necessary element of reconciliation."

- Constitutional issues -

The negotiators recognised "the legitimacy of whatever choice is freely exercised by a majority of the people of Northern Ireland", including their freedom to choose union with Britain or Ireland.

In addition, they recognised that a majority favoured British rule and so declared that Northern Ireland would remain part of Britain.

If this majority wish were to change, as indicated in a referendum, London agreed to enact legislation to allow Northern Ireland to become part of Ireland.

For this purpose, London and Ireland both revoked their constitutional claim to sole sovereignty over Northern Ireland.

- Democratic Institutions -

The Assembly: The agreement provided for a democratically elected 108-member assembly, capable of exercising executive and legislative authority, subject to safeguards to protect the rights and interests of all sides of the community.

The assembly would be elected by proportional representation and have responsibility for finance, economic development, health, education, welfare, environment and agriculture. Other responsibilities would remain with London.

It will be "the prime source of authority in respect of all devolved responsibilities", the text of the agreement said.

The assembly would be led by a first minister and deputy first minister and there would be a balance between unionists and nationalist authority in the elected body.

North/South Ministerial Council: The council would bring together ministers from the Assembly and the Dublin government to exchange information and co-operate on a series of issues of "mutual interest" including agriculture, education, transport, environment, waterways, welfare, tourism, fisheries, health and urban and rural development.

As demanded by unionists, the council would be accountable to the Assembly and Dublin and would not have executive powers of its own, but the Council and the Assembly would be "mutually inter-dependent".



