'Inert' WWII shell found in London's Hyde Park

Emergency responders on Friday recovered an "inert" World War II mortar round in central London's Hyde Park, according to the Metropolitan Police Service.

The wartime ordnance was found partially submerged in the park's famous lake, The Serpentine, prompting the temporary closure of the surrounding area, it said.

"Device in Serpentine recovered -- an inert WW2 mortar round used for training by the Home Guard," the Met's Westminster unit said on Twitter.

"Serpentine and surroundings re-opened. As Cpl. Jones would say: 'Don't panic!'" it added, light-heartedly referring to a fictional Home Guard corporal from an old television sitcom "Dad's Army".

Police had earlier said the unexploded ordnance device was "partially submerged in The Serpentine, and "specialist officers" were attending while a cordon was put in place.

Unexploded wartime ordnance is still found intermittently in Britain.

Last year's annual Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race was briefly threatened by a World War II bomb discovered near the course on London's River Thames.

It was safely removed and the April 2, 2017, event went ahead.



© 2018 AFP