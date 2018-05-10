Libyan dissident Belhaj says 'grateful' for 'courageous' UK apology

Former Libyan Islamist fighter turned politician Abdel Hakim Belhaj on Thursday said he was grateful to the British government for its "courageous" apology over contributing to his ill treatment in his rendition to Libya.

"I express my gratitude for this courageous move made by the British Prime Minister (Theresa) May and the Attorney General" Jeremy Wright, Belhaj told a news conference in Istanbul. "This apology is accepted and it puts an end to years of suffering," he said.



