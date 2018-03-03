UK police charge three men over deadly explosion

Three men were charged on Saturday over a fatal explosion in central England which left five people dead and demolished a building, police said.

The suspects were charged with arson with intent to endanger life and five counts of manslaughter, Leicestershire Police said in a statement.

The blast on February 25 in the city of Leicester destroyed a supermarket and a two-storey flat above it. The force of the explosion was so strong it shook nearby homes, neighbours said.

A 46-year-old woman and her two teenage sons were killed in the blast, along with one of their girlfriends, 18, and a 22-year-old woman.

One of those facing charges is from Leicester, another from nearby Coventry the third from Oldham in north-west England. All are in their 30s and are due to appear in court on Monday.

Following the three arrests on Wednesday, two other men from eastern England were taken into custody on Friday and continue to be questioned by police.



