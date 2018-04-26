UK probing reports of British-Iranian academic's arrest

Britain said Thursday it was "urgently seeking information" from Iran following reports that a British-Iranian academic has been arrested.

Abbas Edalat, a peace campaigner and computer science professor at Imperial College in London, was detained on April 15, according to the New York-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

"We are urgently seeking information from the Iranian authorities following reports of the arrest of a British-Iranian dual national," a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.

CHRI said Edalat was arrested by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and that he had refused to post bail on Wednesday, arguing that he was innocent and should be released unconditionally.

The group said Edalat's home in Tehran had been raided and his computer was confiscated, as well as CDs and notebooks.

Recent years have seen several cases of British-Iranian dual nationals being arrested or imprisoned in Iran, which does not recognise dual nationality.

The most high-profile case is that of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a Thomson Reuters Foundation employee who was arrested two years ago and is serving a five-year sentence for alleged sedition.



