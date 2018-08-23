British Airways to suspend flights between London and Tehran

British Airways on Thursday said it would suspend its London to Tehran service from next month as it was no longer "commercially viable".

"We are suspending our London to Tehran service as the operation is currently not commercially viable," said the flagship carrier.

The last outbound flight to Tehran will be on September 22, and the last inbound flight from Tehran will be on September 23, it added.

The airline said the decision had nothing to do with US President Donald Trump's imposition of new sanctions on Iran, which has affected foreign businesses operating in the country, with many pulling out altogether.

Dutch carrier KLM said last month that it was also suspending Tehran flights due to "negative results and financial outlook".

The airline said it was in discussions with partner airlines to offer customers rebooking options, or would offer full refunds.



© 2018 AFP