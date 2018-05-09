BMW expands UK car recall

German car manufacturer BMW on Wednesday said it was expanding a British recall on faulty vehicles whose engines are at risk of suddenly cutting out.

A company spokesman said 312,000 diesel and petrol cars are being recalled in Britain, having conducted safety checks on more than 36,000 petrol cars last year.

"Now we recognise the need to widen the recall to capture a larger cohort of cars. We are widening the net as a precaution," a BMW spokesman said.

jbo-rfj/rl



© 2018 AFP