Vauxhall carmaker to cut 250 more UK jobs

French-owned Vauxhall said Monday it will axe 250 jobs on top of the 400 already planned at a car factory in England.

UK brand Vauxhall that last year was bought by PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, said more jobs would go at the Ellesmere Port factory in northwest England.

A statement from Vauxhall said the job cuts "will support the... move to a single production shift at Ellesmere" in April, where the Astra model is made.

Taking into account both rounds of job cuts, about one-third of the plant's staff are to lose their positions.

PSA in August became Europe's second biggest carmaker after Volkswagen when it bought Vauxhall and German brand Opel from US giant General Motors.

