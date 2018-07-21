Farnborough airshow announces $192 bn in orders

England's Farnborough airshow this week saw deals worth $192 billion (164 billion euros), a jump of more than 50 percent compared to 2016, in a sign of "confidence in global trade", organisers said Saturday.

The biannual air industry gathering recorded more than 1,400 commercial aircraft orders, valued at $154 billion, alongside at least 1,432 deals for engines worth $21.96 billion.

The total is an increase of $67.5 billion on the last airshow two years ago, with the mile-high rivalry between Boeing and Airbus -- who made the majority of plane orders -- swelling sales.

US aviation giant Boeing announced 676 orders, totalling $92 billion at list prices, as of Thursday, while its European competitor had unveiled 431 orders worth $70 billion.

"The major deals announced this week demonstrate how confident the aerospace industry is and the role of Farnborough as an economic barometer," said Farnborough International chief executive Gareth Rogers.

The show attracted its most global attendance ever with around 100 countries represented and a record Chinese presence, Farnborough said in a statement.

There was also a near-10 percent rise in trade visitors compared to previous years, with more than 80,000 visitors passing through the gates, it added.

