Winners of the 2018 Brit Awards

Grime star Stormzy and rising pop singer Dua Lipa dominated the 2018 Brit Awards in London on Wednesday.
Here are the main winners:
British album of the year -- 'Gang Signs & Prayer' by Stormzy
British male solo artist -- Stormzy.
British female solo artist -- Dua Lipa.
British breakthrough act -- Dua Lipa.
British group -- Gorillaz.
British single -- 'Human' by Rag'n'Bone Man.
International male solo artist -- Kendrick Lamar.
International female solo artist -- Lorde.
International group -- Foo Fighters.
British artist video -- Harry Styles.
