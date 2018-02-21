Winners of the 2018 Brit Awards

Grime star Stormzy and rising pop singer Dua Lipa dominated the 2018 Brit Awards in London on Wednesday.

Here are the main winners:

British album of the year -- 'Gang Signs & Prayer' by Stormzy

British male solo artist -- Stormzy.

British female solo artist -- Dua Lipa.

British breakthrough act -- Dua Lipa.

British group -- Gorillaz.

British single -- 'Human' by Rag'n'Bone Man.

International male solo artist -- Kendrick Lamar.

International female solo artist -- Lorde.

International group -- Foo Fighters.

British artist video -- Harry Styles.



© 2018 AFP